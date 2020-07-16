British Vogue EIC Says He Was Racially Profiled By Security At Work

British Vogue EIC Edward Enninful took to Instagram to claim that he had been racially profiled at his place of work.

“Today, I was racially profiled by a security guard whilst entering my workplace. As I entered, I was instructed to use the loading bay,” he posted on Instagram. “Just because our timelines and weekends are returning to normal, we cannot let the world return to how it was. Change needs to happen. And it needs to happen now.”

