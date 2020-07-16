British Vogue EIC Says He Was Racially Profiled By Security At Work

British Vogue EIC Edward Enninful took to Instagram to claim that he had been racially profiled at his place of work.

“Today, I was racially profiled by a security guard whilst entering my workplace. As I entered, I was instructed to use the loading bay,” he posted on Instagram. “Just because our timelines and weekends are returning to normal, we cannot let the world return to how it was. Change needs to happen. And it needs to happen now.”

The editor added that the magazine’s publisher Condé Nast had “moved quickly to dismiss the security guard, but it just goes to show that sometimes it doesn’t matter what you’ve achieved in the course of your life: the first thing that some people will judge you on is the colour of your skin.”

Page Six obtained a statement from the publisher, stating that “The matter is being handled with them directly. We’re confident we’ll be able to resolve it with them.”