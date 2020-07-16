Best Gaming Deals in July Include $10 Off Ghost of Tsushima

July is a big month for both video game releases and deals for gamers with discounts on big-name titles and older releases alike.

Players can get two of the biggest releases of the month, Paper Mario: The Origami King and Ghost of Tsushima for $10 less on launch day by buying the game from Walmart in person. Without the markdown, both games will retail for $60 on July 17. There are other available add-ons for the games as well. Video game retailer GameStop is offering a Paper Mario: The Origami King pin set with the purchase of the game, and the PlayStation Store has a digital deluxe edition of Ghost of Tsushima that includes a mini art book, a charm, and other in-game extras.

At $50, Far Cry fans can pre-order the standard edition of the recently announced Far Cry 6 on Amazon for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The deal doesn’t apply to the Xbox Series X, PS5, or PC versions, so players willing to stick it out with their current-gen consoles would benefit from this Amazon deal.

Speaking of the PlayStation Store, this month has a plethora of deals with big discounts on some well-known titles. Some games are marked down up to 90% off, and many deluxe versions of games with lots of add-ons and perks are also available. The sale runs until July 22. Here are a few notable games:

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition bundle is $20 from $60

No Man’s Sky is $25 from $50

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is $15 from $60

Resident Evil 7 is $10 from $20

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition bundle is $21 from $85

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition bundle is $30 from $120

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition is $3 from $30.

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition is $12 from $60

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition is $38 from $70

If you’re a PC gamer and you’ve always wanted to try some of Telltale Games’ marquee titles, you’re in luck. For $15, players can get more than $170 worth of games from the Humble Summer Adventure Games Bundle, with titles like Batman: The Telltale Series, The Walking Dead: Season 1, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, Batman: The Enemy Within Shadows Mode, The Wolf Among Us, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and The Walking Dead: Michonne.

Non-Telltale games like Oxenfree and Heaven’s Vault are also included. Buyers can pay as little as $1 or as much as they want, and the amount of games they’ll get from the bundle depends on the price they pay, but $15 will get all of them.

To top everything off, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is just over $10 off on Amazon at $59, not including shipping and tax. If the Joy-Con drift issue remains a problem, then the Pro Controller might be a good alternative, especially at its current price.

Updated on July 16, 2020: Added the Far Cry 6 pre-order deal.

