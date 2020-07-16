Australia’s Victoria sets record for new COVID-19 cases second day in a row By

SYDNEY () – Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria on Friday reported a record increase in daily new coronavirus cases for the second straight day.
Victoria recorded 428 new daily infections, Premier Daniel Andrews said, a day after logging its previous high of 317 new cases. It also reported three new deaths.
The state has been isolated from the rest of the country for more than a week following a fresh outbreak of the disease. The 4.9 million residents in state capital Melbourne have been ordered to stay home except for essential business.
