Australia’s Victoria sets record for new COVID-19 cases second day in a row By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


SYDNEY () – Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria on Friday reported a record increase in daily new coronavirus cases for the second straight day.

Victoria recorded 428 new daily infections, Premier Daniel Andrews said, a day after logging its previous high of 317 new cases. It also reported three new deaths.

The state has been isolated from the rest of the country for more than a week following a fresh outbreak of the disease. The 4.9 million residents in state capital Melbourne have been ordered to stay home except for essential business.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR