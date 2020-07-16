Are These Celebrities 30 Years Old?

EntertainmentAre These Celebrities 30 Years Old?By Bradley Lamb - July 16, 202001ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Celebrity·Updated 32 minutes ago. Posted 1 hour agoMore importantly, are they ~30, flirty, and thriving~? Liam is exactly 30 years old! He was born on Jan. 13, 1990.Margot is exactly 30 years old! She was born on July 2, 1990.Meghan is actually 26! She was born on Dec. 22, 1993.Dev is exactly 30 years old! He was born on April 23, 1990.Dua Lipa is actually 24! She was born on Aug. 22, 1995.Halsey is actually 25! She was born on Sept. 29, 1994.Jason is exactly 30 years old! He was born on Sept. 21, 1989.Hilary is actually 32! She was born on Sept. 28, 1987.Tyler is actually 28! He was born on Oct. 18, 1991.Lupita is actually 37! She was born on March 1, 1983.Ross is exactly 30 years old! He was born on May 17, 1990.Brie is exactly 30 years old! She was born on Oct. 1, 1989.Brenda is actually 32! She was born on March 27, 1988.Cara is actually 27! She was born on Aug. 12, 1992.The Weeknd is exactly 30 years old. He was born on Feb. 16, 1990. DailyKeep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!