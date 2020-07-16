Apple updates its Style Guide with more inclusive language, such as replacing blacklist/whitelist with deny list/allow list and master branch with main branch (Stephen Shankland/CNET)

Stephen Shankland / CNET:

Apple updates its Style Guide with more inclusive language, such as replacing blacklist/whitelist with deny list/allow list and master branch with main branch  —  Microsoft and Twitter also are replacing technical language that has racial overtones, an effort triggered by a new push in the US for racial injustice.

