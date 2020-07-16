Apple accessory maker Belkin donating 50,000 masks in LA as COVID-19 cases spike

After working on producing emergency ventilators, Apple accessory maker Belkin is continuing its COVID-19 relief efforts. Now the company is donating 50,000 masks to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the city.

With coronavirus cases on the rise in California and specifically Los Angeles, Belkin announced the news in a press release today:

“Belkin has always been about solving human needs as they arise and with the second surge of COVID-19 in Belkin’s hometown of Los Angeles and around the country, the need for PPE sadly continues to be urgent,” said Steven Malony, senior vice president, Belkin International. “Frontline workers are risking their lives each day to save the lives of others and to keep our economy running. We believe that wearing a mask is one simple action that we can all take to keep each other safe.”

The batch of 50,000 masks will be split evenly between the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the City of LA.

To help address the need for PPE in its local community, Belkin is donating 25,000 masks to the frontline workers and medical personnel at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles where Chet Pipkin, CEO and founder of Belkin International, serves as a member on the CHLA Foundation Board of Trustees. Belkin is also donating 25,000 masks to the City of Los Angeles to be distributed among essential workers actively on the front lines to help bolster the community.

Belkin also announced that its face masks are available to the public. It’s selling single-use masks in boxes of 50 for $50. And the company also announced its ComfortFit face mask that will launch in the “coming months.”

