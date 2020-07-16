Anitta Talks Collaborating With Cardi B, Her Upcoming Album & More!

What’s more about “Tócame,” Anitta said, is that it’s a “celebration” of everything she’s accomplished—including hew recently-inked recording contract with Warner Records.

“In the beginning, it was me, the one who decided everything,” the Brazilian star told Scott. “I didn’t have a manger, so it was, like, me doing everything. Now I have a manger, I have everyone making decisions. I just need to be an artist and sleep and have sex and drink and dance and whatever I want to do.”

Anitta not only has a new team by her side, but musical powerhouse Ryan Tedder, too: the OneRepublic frontman and three-time Grammy winning songwriter is executive producing her forthcoming album.

“I don’t like to create more and more expectations because I mean, okay, I’ve done a lot already,” Anitta explained, noting her previous collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Pharell Williams and Madonna. “But yeah, working with Ryan Tedder is something unbelievable…actually, I can’t even believe that I have him in this project.”