Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler, back Tigers Michael Maguire’s coaching approach

Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler have thrown their support behind Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire’s hard-line stance toward his playing group.

Despite sitting in the eighth spot on the NRL ladder, the Tigers have undergone a revamp this season thanks to their coach being unafraid to make a number of major of shakeups to his starting side.

Maguire most notably dropped veteran Benji Marshall from his side after the Tigers blew a near-certain win in the final minute against the Titans back in round three.

With two consecutive losses heading into Friday’s clash with the Broncos, the Tigers coach once again swung the axe earlier this week by dropping halfback Luke Brooks with Marshall to return to the starting line-up alongside Josh Reynolds in the halves.

Benji Marshall (Getty)

The 2014 premiership-winning coach’s hard stance has been lauded by Johns who encouraged other clubs to adopt a similar approach regardless of whether a team is dealing with a “$100,000 or $100 million” player.

“Michael Maguire builds his game on defence,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy & The Eighth.

“Three weeks ago, he dropped Benji Marshall because he missed or 10 tackles against the Titans.

“I understand on the weekend Luke Brooks missed eight tackles, so he just said, ‘you know what, you’re gone.’

“Michael Maguire has set his standards high. If you don’t set those standards, you’re not going to be part of the starting thirteen.

“‘Every other club should look at this. Doesn’t matter if you’re on $100,000 or $100 million, If you’re not aiming up, go sit on the bench or don’t play at all.”

Michael Maguire (Getty)

Following the decision to drop Brooks to the bench, Fittler conceded he’s been let down by the halfback’s form this season.

The Sydney Roosters legend said the NRL’s new six again rule should’ve advantaged the 25-year-old.

“I like what he’s (Maguire) doing, if you’re not going to defend or you don’t want to play to the style we want to play and what our beliefs are then you won’t be in the team,” Fittler said.

“I remember Joey at the start of year saying he thought Luke Brooks would be advantaged from these rule changes more than any other player.

“I’ve got to say, Luke Brooks hasn’t struck many blows. I like what Maguire is doing.”

