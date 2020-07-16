Ryan McCarthy / ProPublica:
Analysis shows voting misinfo flourishes on Facebook: about 50% of top 50 posts that mentioned voting by mail since April 1 were false or misleading — ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
Analysis shows voting misinfo flourishes on Facebook: about 50% of top 50 posts that mentioned voting by mail since April 1 were false or misleading (Ryan McCarthy/ProPublica)
Ryan McCarthy / ProPublica: