America’s Top-Selling Plant-Based Egg, JUST Egg, Is Coming to Canada This Fall

Whole Foods Market and Walmart first to carry the pioneering product

SAN FRANCISCO — Eat Just, Inc., a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology to create healthier, more sustainable foods, today announced that its award-winning plant-based egg will be coming to Whole Foods Market and select Walmart stores in Canada this fall. Canada is one of the most requested markets for the product, which has been a breakout success in retail and foodservice channels in the United States since its nationwide launch last year.

The newly released fluffy, folded format, which is perfect on top of toast, inside breakfast sandwiches or as a plant-based, protein-packed addition to any meal, will be marketed as JUST Plant Egg in Canada. It will be sold as a box of four in the frozen aisle at Whole Foods Market in Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria and Ottawa, and at more than 100 Walmart stores coast-to-coast. Additional on-shelf details will be announced at a later date.