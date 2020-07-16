‘Almost certain’ Russians sought to interfere in 2019 UK election – Raab

Image copyright

Jeremy Corbyn holds up the leaked documents at a press conference on 27 November





Russians almost certainly sought to interfere in the 2019 UK general election through illicitly acquired documents, the government has said.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said any attempt to meddle in UK democracy was “completely unacceptable”.

The documents – on UK-US trade discussions – emerged online and were used by Labour in the 2019 campaign.

A much-delayed report into allegations of wider Russian interference into UK democracy is due next week.

Labour said it condemned “any attempt by Russia, or any foreign power, to interfere in our country’s democratic processes” and pledged to work to protect the nation’s security.

This is the first time the government has acknowledged with such certainty that Russians interfered in the UK’s democratic processes.

A Downing Street spokesman dismissed as “nonsense” suggestions that the timing of Mr Raab’s statement was aimed at pre-empting the publication of the Russia report by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee.

At the 2019 election, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the documents proved the Conservatives were planning to include the NHS in a future trade agreement with the US – something denied by the government.

The government launched an inquiry into how the papers got into the public domain, with help from the National Cyber Security Centre.

The announcement comes as a group of national security services warn that Russian hackers are targeting organisations trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

‘No evidence’

In a written statement, Mr Raab said that the documents were “illicitly acquired before the 2019 general election and disseminated online via the social media platform Reddit”.

“When these gained no traction, further attempts were made to promote the illicitly acquired material online in the run up to the general election.”

The foreign secretary goes on to say that there is “no evidence of a broad spectrum Russian campaign against the general election” but that “any attempt to interfere in our democratic processes is completely unacceptable”.

A criminal investigation is under way about how the documents were acquired.

The forum website Reddit said the unredacted papers had been uploaded as “part of a campaign that has been reported as originating from Russia”.

It suspended 61 accounts that showed a “pattern of coordination”.

Mr Raab’s statement is distinct from the Intelligence and Security Committee’s report into Russian interference, which is due to be published next week.

Dominic Raab says there is no evidence of wider Russian interference





security correspondent Gordon Corera said the committee’s report looked into Russian activity from traditional espionage to subversion – with a particular focus on possible interference in the 2016 EU referendum and 2017 general election.

In addition to cyber-espionage and social media campaigns, the report also examined Russian influence through money.

The delay in publication has led to speculation the report contains details embarrassing for the Conservatives – specifically in relation to the party’s Russian donors.

However minister Jacob Rees-Mogg insisted the hold-up was due to a number of committee members leaving Parliament and the need “to make sure that the right people with the right level of experience and responsibility could be appointed”.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Mr Raab’s statement was “ambiguous” and “confusing”.

She said Mr Raab had said there was “no evidence of full-scale interference” by Russia in his statement but had also claimed “any attempts of such interference are unacceptable”.