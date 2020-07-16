AFL news, Bruce McAvaney apologises for Jordan De Goey ‘hiccup’ comment

Veteran commentator Bruce McAvaney has given an on-air apology for what he conceded was a poor choice of words as he described a goal by Collingwood’s Jordan De Goey, who is facing sexual assault allegations.

The Channel Seven commentator copped blowback from the AFL community over his flippant turn of phrase, with McAvaney admitting after the game that he had erred.

The moment in question came as McAvaney called the opening goal of the night in Collingwood’s victory over Geelong, with De Goey announcing his return to the Magpies line-up by kicking the first score of the game.

In calling the sequence, McAvaney described as “a hiccup” De Goey’s recent absence from the game after he was stood down by Collingwood due to circumstances surrounding sexual assault allegations against him.

De Goey has been charged with one count of indecent assault relating to an historical incident in 2015.

The Magpies are supporting De Goey and allowing him to continue to play while the legal process takes its course, but the star player had to miss one match for breaching the the AFL’s strict biosecurity measures when he attended a Melbourne police station earlier this month.

It’s with that context in mind that McAvaney’s commentary of De Goey’s early involvement in the game invited backlash.

“This will do his confidence a world of good,” McAvaney said as De Goey lined up for goal.

Jordan De Goey (Getty)

“We feel like he’s full of confidence. He’s had an OK year so far. And then he’s had a hiccup, we know.”

Following the match, the 67-year-old took a moment to respond to the unfolding criticism, apologising for his choice of words in the Magpies’ eventual 22-point win.

“I mentioned him (De Goey) earlier tonight and I used some words that I wish I hadn’t,” McAvaney said.

“I said that he had a hiccup. I was thinking of it in a football sense and I know that it’s upset a lot of people tonight and I do apologise completely.

Bruce McAvaney (Getty)

“I do apologise. Jordan is facing some serious allegations and it’s more than a hiccup and I realise that. So for anyone that’s taken offence, I understand completely.”

While McAvaney apologised for his comment, journalists and other football personalities pointed out the inherent problem with his phrasing.

“The Victorian Police have charged Jordan De Goey with sexual assault. A ‘hiccup’?”, The Australian’s Jessica Halloran posted on Twitter.

Fox Footy reporter Max Laughton tweeted: “A ‘hiccup’ for Jordan de Goey. Not great”.

He was also offered words of consolation from fellow AFL commentator Andy Maher.