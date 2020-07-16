Abbott Labs Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By .com

© . Abbott Labs Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2
.com – Abbott Labs (NYSE:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Abbott Labs announced earnings per share of $0.57 on revenue of $7.33B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.4 on revenue of $6.69B.
Abbott Labs shares are up 11% from the beginning of the year , still down 3.27% from its 52 week high of $100.00 set on April 20. They are outperforming the which is down 0.13% from the start of the year.
Abbott Labs shares gained 1.31% in pre-market trade following the report.
Abbott Labs follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month
Abbott Labs’s report follows an earnings beat by J,amp;J on Thursday, who reported EPS of $1.67 on revenue of $18.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.47 on revenue of $17.5B.
Helen of Troy Ltd had beat expectations on July 9 with first quarter EPS of $2.53 on revenue of $420.84M, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.49 on revenue of $347.08M.
