A-Rod won’t call Mets’ ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ game this season

Alex Rodriguez will return to the broadcast booth for the 2020 MLB season for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.” However, don’t expect him to call any New York Mets games anytime soon.

ESPN has received plenty of criticism over the past year, including from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, for allowing Jessica Mendoza to cover Mets games on the network while also working for the team.

With Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez among those bidding to become the club’s newest owners, ESPN is making sure he won’t be in the broadcast booth for the Mets’ “SNB” game this season.