A Different Cold War

The relationship between China and the United States continues to deteriorate, as The Times’s Steven Lee Myers and Paul Mozur explain. The two countries are clashing over Hong Kong, digital technology, trade, the South China Sea and more.

But this new global competition won’t be like the last Cold War.

It will be more fluid and nuanced than the struggle between the U.S. and the Soviet Union — for one reason above all others. In the 20th century, many countries were lined up clearly on one side or the other. Today, most countries have complex relationships with both the U.S. and China.

China has deep economic ties around the world, yet few countries are loyal allies to Beijing. The U.S. has more allies, but they “aren’t ready to sign up for an all-out confrontation with Beijing,” Richard Fontaine and Ely Ratner, two former U.S. officials, write in . Instead, “nearly everyone wants some mixture of security and economic benefits from both the United States and China.”

This dynamic means that the two countries will be in a perpetual contest for influence with other countries.