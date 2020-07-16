21 “The Office” Stars Who Are On Instagram

1.
Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute
2.
John Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert
3.
Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly
4.
B.J. Novak, who played Ryan Howard
5.
Ed Helms, who played Andy Bernard
6.
Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson
7.
Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer
8.
Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin
9.
David Denman, who played Roy Anderson
10.
Melora Hardin, who played Jan Levinson
11.
Mindy Kaling, who played Kelly Kapoor
12.
Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone
13.
Creed Bratton, who played…Creed Bratton
14.
Craig Robinson, who played Darryl Philbin
15.
Ellie Kemper, who played Erin Hannon
16.
Rashida Jones, who played Karen Filippelli
17.
Robert R. Shafer, who played Robert “Bob” Vance, Vance Refrigeration
18.
Lindsey Broad, who played Cathy Simms
19.
Andy Buckley, who played David Wallace
These last two accounts aren’t verified, but they are followed by Rainn Wilson, so I’m thinking they’re legit:
20.
Oscar Nunez, who played Oscar Martinez
21.
Paul Lieberstein, who played Toby Flenderson
Sadly, it appears favorites like Steve Carrell, Phyllis Smith, and Amy Ryan aren’t on Instagram. So to them, I want to say:
