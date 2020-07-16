21 “The Office” Stars Who Are On Instagram

Bradley Lamb
1.

Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute

2.

John Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert

3.

Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly

4.

B.J. Novak, who played Ryan Howard

5.

Ed Helms, who played Andy Bernard

6.

Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson

7.

Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer

8.

Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin

9.

David Denman, who played Roy Anderson

10.

Melora Hardin, who played Jan Levinson

11.

Mindy Kaling, who played Kelly Kapoor

12.

Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone

13.

Creed Bratton, who played…Creed Bratton

14.

Craig Robinson, who played Darryl Philbin

15.

Ellie Kemper, who played Erin Hannon

16.

Rashida Jones, who played Karen Filippelli

17.

Robert R. Shafer, who played Robert “Bob” Vance, Vance Refrigeration

18.

Lindsey Broad, who played Cathy Simms

19.

Andy Buckley, who played David Wallace

These last two accounts aren’t verified, but they are followed by Rainn Wilson, so I’m thinking they’re legit:

20.

Oscar Nunez, who played Oscar Martinez

21.

Paul Lieberstein, who played Toby Flenderson

Sadly, it appears favorites like Steve Carrell, Phyllis Smith, and Amy Ryan aren’t on Instagram. So to them, I want to say:

