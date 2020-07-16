16 Sweet Secrets About A Cinderella Story Revealed

4. Before filming, Murray took Duff out for a coffee “just to get to know her and work with her so we could create some sort of relationship between each other so it would be easier on set,” the One Tree Hill star explained to Black Film.

5. Years later, Duff admitted to having a crush on her older co-star, telling Cosmopolitan, “I definitely had a crush on him. We had a few kissing scenes in the movie and I remember feeling pretty nervous about that, but then we became friends and I wasn’t so nervous anymore.”

6. Before Murray signed on, Austin Ames didn’t have much of a backstory, with Murray suggesting the conflict between the popular jock and his father over following in his footsteps to play football at USC.

“I sat down and I talked to the producer and director and said, ‘Guys, we should really grow on this storyline. I think having two storylines meet in the middle with two people who aren’t happy that find each other and become happy, I think that that’s interesting,'” Murray told Black Film.