15 women say they were sexually harassed while working for D.C. NFL team

Amid reports that the Washington NFL team has hired an attorney to review club protocols and culture, the Washington Post is reporting that at least 15 women have alleged sexual harassment from former team employees.

According to the Post, a woman named Emily Applegate, who began working for the franchise in 2014, documented specific examples of the harassment, such as how a former chief operating officer once asked her to wear tight dresses “so the men in the room have something to look at.”

Fourteen others spoke with the Post on the condition of anonymity.

The bombshell story names radio play-by-play man Larry Michael and executives Alex Santos and Richard Mann II as club personnel guilty of misconduct. All three recently left the franchise.

Per the Post, Santos and Mann sent “flirtatious, sexual texts” to at least two female employees.

There weren’t any allegations of inappropriate behavior toward owner Daniel Snyder. He denied interview requests from the Post. However, the team released a statement to the Post: