Your Thursday Briefing

U.S. will limit visas for Huawei and Chinese tech employees

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the U.S. would impose visa restrictions for Huawei and other tech employees and their families.

He said that telecommunications companies around the world should “consider themselves on notice” if they do business with Huawei, and that he hoped to have more decisions soon on Chinese tech companies.

The announcement came after China said it would retaliate for U.S. moves to punish China over its Hong Kong security law, including stripping the territory’s preferential trade status and clearing the way for new sanctions.

Bigger picture: Tit-for-tat punishments have accompanied the sharp downturn in relations between the U.S. and China.