Woot sale offers cheap Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle device deals for today only

You’re probably well aware of Amazon’s lineup of devices by now. The company makes a whole host of Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices and tablets, Kindle e-readers, among other things, and these devices have become super popular thanks to their affordable prices. Today only, you can save even more on Amazon devices at Woot thanks to a limited-time sale that drops starting prices as low as $19.99.

Some of the devices are offered in new condition which means the only thing you’re missing out on is paying full price. Others are used or refurbished to look and work like new, with shorter warranties, so it’s worth paying close attention to that before you place an order.

Smart buys Amazon Echo Devices

Featuring the Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, Echo Auto, Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers, and more, this sale lets you snap up some Amazon hardware without breaking the bank. Be sure to pay attention to the condition so you know exactly what you’re getting. From $20

Possibly the best deal in the sale is on the latest Echo Dot. The 3rd-gen model goes for up to $50 at Amazon, but is down to only $24.99 today at Woot. With the Echo Dot you can control your smart home gear, as well as have measurements converted, find out the local weather, set timers, stream music, and more. If you’re already all-in on Echo hardware, it’s totally worth adding Alexa to more rooms in your home with this deal.

If you want an Alexa device with a screen, check out the deal on Amazon’s Echo Show 5 which is down $40 in used-good condition, or the bedside Echo Spot for just $29.99.

Your smart TV needs are covered in this sale, too. Though the Fire TV Stick has already sold out, you can still grab the Fire TV Cube with a 50% discount. It combines the best of Amazon’s smart TV platform with the skills of an Alexa smart speaker. The sale also includes security camera options like the Blink XT outdoor cams. The sets are up to half off and offer notifications for when activity is spotted, a 1080p HD video stream, night vision, and much more.

Other devices worth checking out include the previous-gen Fire 7 tablet and Kindle Paperwhite at just $19.99 and $59.99, respectively. Though they aren’t the latest models and aren’t delivered new, they still work great today and are an excellent value at those prices.

Be sure to check out the entire sale at Woot and add some more smart devices to your home for less while you still can. The sale ends tonight or when sold out. Shipping is free if you use your Amazon Prime account, otherwise it’s $6.