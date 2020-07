Woman goes viral after ‘mistakenly rescuing fox’ she thought was dog

A woman has gone viral after apparently ‘rescuing’ a fox she mistakenly thought was a dog.

Melissa Kim posted a picture on Facebook of the ‘pup’ she picked up while it was “eating a dead rabbit” by the side of the road.

The snarling beast is far from what we’d associate with being a lovable pet, as Melissa said it was discovered with “no collar”.

Uploading it on Sunday July 12, Melissa hoped to track down its ‘owners’, according to Belfast Live.

Addressing her followers, Melissa said: "He's a little snappy and angry, struggled getting him into my car think it's some kind of husky mix…Hes in my kitchen now and quite wicked. Please share this so we can find his owners".







Following this, people were quick to comment that Melissa’s ‘dog’ rescued on a Belfast street appeared to be a fox.

The hilarious post quickly went viral across social media.

A post on Twitter, with the caption: “I really wish this was a joke but I genuinely think this poor woman kidnapped a fox” has garnered 31k likes and 4k retweets in the space of a day.

However, Melissa later revealed that the post was a prank which ended up reaching far more people than she intended it to.

“It was a wee wind up that I didn’t see getting so much attention,” Melissa told Belfast Live.

“I genuinely thought people would know that it was a joke.

“I saw an old story that circulated a few years ago about a coyote presenting itself as an injured dog, so I took that photo and thought I’d add a little humour to the story.”

Even many of Melissa’s friends couldn’t tell whether she was joking or not at the start, with many commenting they wouldn’t put it past her to actually do something like that.

She said: “It would genuinely be something they would think I’d actually have done.

“Maybe a bit naively! It wouldn’t be the first I’d have rescued an animal or two.”

However, Melissa’ is happy enough to give people a laugh during difficult times though.

"I didn't expect the reaction at all," she says.







“There’s almost 30k likes and thousands of reposts on Twitter, then thousands on Instagram, so I’m pretty shocked. But I’m glad it has given lots of people a good laugh during these unprecedented times.”

For those who believed Melissa’s story, did anyone reach out to check if she was in any danger?

“A few did,” she laughed.

“I felt really bad about that but pretty quickly most people realised it was an innocent giggle and that the picture was in fact a coyote.

“I think everyone would be pretty shocked if there was coyote running about Co Tyrone, let alone my kitchen!”