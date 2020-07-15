Will the NBA offseason be just as bizarre as the season has been?

Yardbarker NBA writers Pat Heery and Sean Keane address the hottest issues in the NBA. This week’s topic: players who could be moving after the season.

Heery: Even before the word “coronavirus” became a part of our daily lexicon, the 2019-20 season was destined to be wild. Mass player movement in the 2019 offseason had caused a rebalancing of power across the league, and, for the first time in half-decade, the championship was likely not going to feature the Golden State Warriors. Then, once the pandemic hit, this officially became the “craziest season ever.” Now, no matter what happens in the Orlando Bubble, this season will be one to remember and its ripple effects on 2020 offseason player movement will be fascinating.

With a number of teams lacking salary cap flexibility this offseason and league revenue projected to fall off a cliff until fans can attend games, free agents will have interesting dilemmas on their hands. Do they all opt in to their player options or sign one-year deals with their current teams and “run it back” for a season, hoping that the 2021 offseason will be more normal? Or do they take a gamble that one of the few teams with cap space, like the Hawks, will throw money their way? Do we see big-name players get traded because of playoff failures in the bubble? Or will some teams (76ers, Rockets) chalk up an early-round exit to the overall weirdness of 2020 and keep their stars in place?

Keane: If there’s one thing NBA owners love more than extorting cities for stadium deals, it’s finding excuses for saving money. There was already a lack of cap space before teams such as Atlanta and Memphis added 2020-21 money at the deadline, and the incredible shrinking COVID cap is going to tighten things more without some artificial adjustment. What that means is bad news for free agents hoping for a payday.

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis is likely to take a one-year deal with a player option this summer, since the lower cap adversely affects the value of his inevitable max contract. But he also benefits by waiting a year, since he can sign a deal for 35 percent of the cap as a 10-year veteran, and that max deal will be waiting for him in 12 months. And I’m going to assume that everyone with a player option is opting in for 2020-21. Andre Drummond already said he’s going back to Cleveland, and DeMar DeRozan (Spurs), Gordon Hayward (Celtics), Otto Porter (Bulls) and Nic Batum (Hornets) will all do the same. (This free-agent class is weaker than a margarita in Salt Lake City.) Only Danilo Gallinari (Thunder) and Davis Bertans (Wizards) seem likely to demand multi-year deals, and maybe Evan Fournier (Magic) — look, the Knicks are going to pay someone too much money this fall.

So I think we are going to see a lot more trades, more for saving money than for forming superteams. Specifically I expect moves from the most broke owner in the league: Rockets owner and wharf restaurant magnate Tilman Fertitta. He was highly leveraged even before the pandemic hit, but a man whose precarious fortune is based on casinos and fast casual dining was not going to come out of a nationwide lockdown intact. Unless Houston goes to the Finals, Mike D’Antoni will be gone, Russell Westbrook will be shopped and Fertitta already joked to the president about firing GM Daryl Morey.

Philly is interesting because regardless of what happens in the quaran-tournament, the Sixers still have four front-court players making a combined $120 million next season. Unfortunately, their most tradable guy is swingman Josh Richardson. At the same time, in a weird short season, the wildly inconsistent Sixers might be able to lock down rusty offenses and salvage the weirdest NBA season in recent memory.