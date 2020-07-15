Will overseas stars back extended tournament?

The boss of the Sydney Sixers isn’t expecting the lengthened BBL to drive away overseas stars, despite the tournament stretching beyond two months.

This summer’s competition will run for more than weeks, with the first match to be played on December 3, the earliest start date in the tournament’s 10-year history, while the finals will spill into February for the fourth straight year.

Overseas players have previously complained about the length of the tournament, arguing that the relatively modest wages when compared to other T20 leagues makes Australia an unappealing location, particularly if it involves being away from their family at Christmas.

That scenario is likely to be even worse this summer, with overseas players needing to serve a two-week quarantine period on arrival.

But Sydney Sixers General Manager, Jodie Hawkins, says she’s expecting a strong line-up of overseas stars when the tournament gets underway.

“There’s been a lot of cricket that’s been cancelled over the last six months, which might mean some of the players might be more willing to come to places like Australia,” Hawkins told Wide World of Sports.

Haris Rauf during last summer’s BBL season with Melbourne Stars. (Getty)

“Australia is a desirable destination anyway, where else would you want to be over summer?

“That’s heightened at the moment, when you look at the other cricket-playing countries and where they’re at in regards to COVID, we’re in a pretty good position.

“So it might work in our favour this year, but realistically we’re never going to solve the salary cap issue, we’re never going to have the money to compete with the IPL or the BPL.”

Nathan Lyon of the Sixers successfully appeals for the LBW wicket of Ben Dunk of the Stars during the Big Bash League (BBL) cricket Final between the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars at the SCG in Sydney, Saturday, February 8, 2020. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) (AAP)

The quality of the international players will once again be a key to the tournament’s success, with many of Australia’s stars expected to miss much of BBL10.

The first month of the BBL runs alongside the Australia-India Test series, while one-dayers against India and New Zealand are scheduled through January.

And it’s a problem that won’t go away.

“That’s the reality, probably until the end of the existing Future Tours Programme which finishes in 2023,” Hawkins said.

“We’re doing our best to address that, but the fact is they probably won’t be available much this summer. It’s just a reality of the comp, we have to accept that and find ways in the future to make it work.

“Guys like Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk and Josh Phillipe, the beauty of the BBL is they’re not unknown cricketers, so there’s plenty of talent on the field.”

Steve Smith batting for the Sydney Sixers back in 2014. (Getty)

Hawkins defended the -week duration of the BBL, indicating the competition’s broadcast partners were keen to launch the tournament off the back of the Test series against India, which is also due to start on December 3.

She pointed out a positive side-effect of the earlier start date was the ability to remove many of the afternoon fixtures, which proved unpopular last summer.

And while there’s concern about fans not engaging with the tournament so early in December, Hawkins believes it’s worth a shot.

“If I had a crystal ball I’d be a millionaire, but if we don’t try we won’t know. The BBL is innovative, it’s supposed to try different things. We feel that this is a good time to test if the early December start has a positive impact,” she explained.

AB de Villiers played BBL09 with the Brisbane Heat. (Supplied)

“It might impact crowds, but it might be a positive, we don’t know. The weekend fixtures we’d expect to hold up OK even in early December, we’re not so sure about the weekday fixtures, but there’s a balancing act with the television audience as well.

“We’ve never started this early in December before, but the key was we wanted to make sure we finished not long after school holidays, and we aimed to get the bulk of the tournament done by Australia Day.”

For the last seven years the competition has begun a week before Christmas. In 2020, the start date moves forward by two weeks, but Hawkins is urging fans not to condemn the move too quickly.

“I think we need to get away from the feeling that every time we make a change it has to be an instant success,” she said.

Marcus Stoinis gets creative.. (Getty)

“A lot of the sports we go up against have been around for a long time. The Australian Open tennis has been in that January window for ages.

“We need to give ourselves time to build some success around some of those fixtures, and it will take time.

“What we need to do is make sure that each year we learn from the previous season.”

The release from Cricket Australia detailing the BBL schedule included a note that the fixtures are subject to change at any time, a reality of the current situation with COVID-19.

It’s thrown the winter codes into chaos, and Hawkins says cricket needs to be prepared to adapt if the circumstances dictate change.

Chris Jordan dives to take a sensational BBL catch. (Getty)

“We are going to have to be really flexible and really agile, much more than ever before. We’re fully prepared to pivot on a dime at any point. Our venues are aware, we’re ready for it. We accept that it’s a responsibility that we have, we are ready for it,” she said.

“That might mean tighter restrictions around our teams, given we don’t run week-to-week. The BBL doesn’t have any rhythm to it, aside from the fact it’s on pretty much every night.

“We accept that we might have to bring in stronger restrictions around our players, or the way we commute around the country, to adapt.

“We don’t have a scenario for every possibility at the moment, but we’re of the mindset that we’ll have to adapt as best we can and roll it.”