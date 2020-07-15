Wildfire near Evergreen now 60% contained

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The Elephant Butte fire, which has been burning in steep and rocky terrain near Evergreen since Monday, is now 60% contained, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Crews will work Wednesday to expand containment of the 50-acre wildfire and will attack hot spots within the perimeter, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of about 1,000 homes in the area on Monday, and lifted all remaining evacuations Tuesday evening after cooler temperatures throughout the day and some later rainfall helped firefighters get a better handle on the fire.

Residents still  are the only people allowed in the area, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR