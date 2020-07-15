Where’s the outrage when an NFL player attempts to quote Hitler’s anti-Semitic tropes

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson won’t be on my Fantasy Football team this season. And, if I had my way, he wouldn’t be playing in an NFL uniform either.

For those of you who missed it, his recent Instagram posts were shocking and disgraceful.

Jackson posted a screenshot of a passage, which he wrongly attributed to Adolf Hitler, declaring that white Jews “will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.” The passage went on to say that, “Negroes are the real Children of Israel” and “the white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching the Children of Israel.”

DeSean Jackson’s teammate Malik Jackson defended DeSean. Former NBA player, Stephen Jackson, said that DeSean was speaking the truth.

And the Eagles? They waited an entire week before they gave him the functional equivalent of an offside penalty and an undisclosed fine. The Eagles also fined and failed to suspend Jackson’s former teammate, Riley Cooper, for using a derogatory term for Black people in 2013. Those were neither appropriate punishments nor a sufficient message that such conduct won’t be tolerated.

As an American Jew, I have been appalled by the lack of outrage that has followed. His hate speech received nominal media coverage and surprisingly scant public condemnation.

Credit NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar who called this out, “recent incidents of anti-Semitic tweets and posts from sports and entertainment celebrities are a very troubling omen for the future of the Black Lives Matter movement, but so too is the shocking lack of massive indignation.”

The fact that Adolf Hitler did not actually speak the words does not matter. A quick history: Hitler was the evilest person ever born on this earth. As Chancellor of Germany, he led the Nazis in their attempt to annihilate the Jewish people in Europe, killing 6 million Jews or two-thirds of the Jewish population in Europe through mass executions, torture, gas chambers, and starvation in concentration camps. One and a half million were children.

So, whether it’s Mel Gibson asking Winona Ryder if she is an “oven-dodger,” or Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan calling Hitler a “great man,” Jews “termites” and Judaism a “gutter religion,” invoking the name or ideas of Hitler in a positive fashion must be a no-go zone for everyone.

Scott Levin, the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Regional Director, observed to me that DeSean Jackson’s social media posts were extremely painful to Jews, “Not only did they rely on old tropes and lies long leveled against Jews, but to think that he would adopt a quote he thought was from Adolf Hitler, a man who claimed both Jews and Blacks were inferior humans, demonstrated his abject ignorance of history and lack of sensitivity.”

Anti-Semitism, like racism, Islamophobia, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and other forms of hate must be called out and unequivocally rejected. But following DeSean Jackson’s offensive posts, the relative silence was deafening.

Yes, anti-Semitism in America is alive and well in a country where Jews only make up about 2% to 3% of the population.

Anti-Semitism is an ancient disease. Today, it pervades social media. Memes that blame Jews for either causing COVID-19 or profiteering from it harken back to the blame placed on Jews in the 14th Century for causing the Black Death by poisoning wells.

According to the ADL, nationally anti-Semitic incidents increased by 12% between 2018 and 2019. Here, in Colorado, incidents climbed by a whopping 56% in one year. And, where it perhaps matters the most, there was a 19% increase in K-12 incidents over that same year.

Hate speech must be consistently condemned loudly and universally when it happens. Abdul-Jabbar is correct, the muted response perpetuates racism and contributes to an overall “apatholypse — apathy to all forms of social justice.”

Levin says that, “today, there is a long-overdue focus on how Black Americans bear the brunt of systemic oppression and police brutality. We cannot let this moment pass without taking the opportunity of changing the course of 401 years of history. At the same , we cannot allow the focus to diminish the need to address anti-Semitism and other forms of hate in this country.”

Here in Colorado, we have witnessed different people of diverse backgrounds deliver a unifying voice against all forms of hatred. Take for example the leadership of Levin and Bishop Jerry Demmer, president of the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance, who have joined forces to publicly speak out against anti-Semitism, racism, white supremacy, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-LGBTQ and other forms of hate.

And, that’s the Colorado way, which gives me hope. Jews can’t afford to ignore anti-Semitism and neither should you.

Doug Friednash is a Denver native, a partner with the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber and Schreck and the former chief of staff for Gov. John Hickenlooper.

