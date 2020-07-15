What devices does ExpressVPN support?

The ability to connect different types and makes of devices is important for a VPN service because most people own and use a multitude of gadgets, whether it’s a smartphone, tablet, laptop, streaming box or games console. And having a premium VPN has benefits for all these technologies, from being able to access content that isn’t available in your region to adding an extra layer of privacy to your device.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPN services we’ve ever tested, but while the fact that users can only connect up five devices is disappointing, it provides apps and configurations for a range of different platforms.

So, the short answer is that ExpressVPN supports a wide range of devices. Like any premium VPN provider, ExpressVPN can be used on laptops, desktop computers, tablet PCs, smartphones, wireless routers and streaming devices from a range of different manufacturers and operating systems.

ExpressVPN has more servers in more countries to help you tap into any information you need while keeping your online activity secure and private. $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

Which computers does ExpressVPN support?

Apart from major device categories, you’re probably wondering which manufacturers and operating systems does ExpressVPN support? Well, let’s start with computers. There are apps and configurations for all the major operating systems: Windows (7, 8, 10), Mac OS (Yosemite, El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra, Mojave, Catalina), Linux (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Arch, CentOS) and Chromebook (L2TP/IPsec).

Which mobile devices does ExpressVPN support?

As for smartphones and tablets, ExpressVPN works on Android (5.0 and above), iOS (13, 12, 11), Amazon Kindle Fire (FireOS 5 and above) and Barnes & Noble Nook HD (which is powered by the Android operating system). The ExpressVPN app can be downloaded via Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Which wireless routers does ExpressVPN support?

If you’re looking to connect a wireless router, you’re in luck as ExpressVPN provides support for routers from manufacturers such as Asus, DD-WRT, D-Link, Linksys, Netduma, Netgear, Sabai, Tomato and TP-Link. ExpressVPN offers an app for wireless routers, or you can buy a router that already runs this software. Having a VPN for your router allows you to protect every device that is connected to your WIFi network and will save you time installing VPN apps on individual devices.

Which streaming devices does ExpressVPN support?

Finally, ExpressVPN provides apps for streaming devices and games consoles such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Roku, WD TV Live, Xbox One and Xbox 360.

It’s definitely worth having a VPN app on your TV streaming device or console as it’ll not only allow you to access the latest content (regardless of where you’re based in the world) but will also improve the performance of streaming and gaming.

Generally speaking, it’s pretty easy to install and use ExpressVPN. You just need to sign up for a subscription, install the VPN app and follow the setup instructions within the individual app. However, if you get stuck, there are plenty of guides available on the support section of ExpressVPN website. And you can ask any burning questions via 24-hour live chat and email.

