Warriors open to releasing Blake Green early

The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed they will release five-eighth Blake Green early should he find a long-term contract with a rival NRL club.

The club revealed today that David Fusitu’a, Ken Maumalo, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa would all return home to New Zealand later this month.

The players have been given a flight date of July 27, two days after playing the Roosters in Gosford during Round 11.

“We can’t say enough about the sacrifice they have made being away from their families so long,” Warriors chief executive Cameron George said in a statement on Wednesday.

But it appears Green could also be headed out the door with coach Todd Payten confirming it would be “very hard to stand in his way” should he find a more lucrative offer from a rival club.

Warriors owner Mark Robinson said earlier this month that Green would lead an exodus of players to leave the club after the 2020 season.

“I’d be hesitant to let him go but I know the club has told him if he was to get a deal longer than his current deal, on the proviso that he has to go now, with the service that he’s given the club it would be very hard to stand in his way,” Payten told NRL.com.

“At the moment, I think he understands the predicament we’re in. I’d be really hesitant to see him go.”

Payten said he’s hopeful the remaining playing group will see out the remainder of the season.

“I think the guys that are here are committed to seeing out the next 11 weeks or however long there is left,” he said.