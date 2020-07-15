visa: Visa appoints Sujai Raina as vice president for India operations – Latest News

Payments technology major Visa on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sujai Raina as vice president and Head of Business Development for India.

Joining Visa’s leadership team in the region, Raina will contribute to Visa’s business strategy formulation and drive profitability and performance of clients and of Visa’s business in India, a company statement said.

Prior to joining Visa, he was Head of Cards & Payments at Commercial Bank of Dubai, one of the largest banks in the UAE. He has worked with leading local and multinational organizations including Citibank, HDFC Bank, Aegon Life Insurance and Mashreq.

“We are confident that his experience and insights across geographies will help us further strengthen and grow our client base and relationships as we bring to market products and solutions to contribute to India’s digital payment ecosystem,” Visa’s Group Country Manager, India & South Asia, T.R. Ramachandran said.

Sujai Raina said: “I am very excited to join Visa at a time when India is at a point of inflection in its journey towards becoming a less-cash society. I am looking forward to forging and strengthening partnerships with clients and taking our propositions to businesses and end consumers alike.”

