Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi trailer has the perfect mix of drama and comedy

















Vidya Balan is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood and no one can take that away from her. She has proved her versatility by swiftly moving from one character to another during her journey in showbiz. Today, the makers of her upcoming film released the trailer of Shakuntala Devi which is based on the life of the legendary mathematician of the same name.

Vidya has her act on point like usual and she is a total treat to watch on screen. Her journey from an over-intelligent kid to being deemed as Human Computer is shown in beautifully woven bits and pieces in the trailer. Her strained relationship with her daughter essayed by Sanya Malhotra has also been tapped on in the trailer of the film. All in all, Vidya surely has another winner in her hands. Directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi releases on the web on July 31, 2020.