ViacomCBS Terminates Relationship With Nick Cannon Following White People Being Upset At Resurfaced Interview Where He Referred To Them As “Savages” & “Animals”

Roommates, Nick Cannon is currently a hot trending topic on Twitter after a video of his “Cannon’s Class” podcast has surfaced where he refers to white people as “animals” and “savages” has gone viral. After several white people began calling for Nick’s cancellation, he posted a lengthy statement on Facebook to explain his comments—and then ViacomCBS terminated their relationship with him.

During an episode of his popular “Cannon’s Class” podcast, Nick Cannon made the following comments while having a discussion with former Public Enemy member Professor Griff:

“The people that don’t have [melanin] are a little less. They may not have had the compassion when they were sent to the mountains of Caucasus when they didn’t have the power of the sun. The sun then started to deteriorate them so then, they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of a deficiency. So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive. So then, these people that didn’t have what we have — and when I say we, I speak of the melanated people — they had to be savages. They had to be barbaric because they’re in these Nordic mountains. They’re acting as animals so they’re the ones that are actually closer to animals. They’re the ones that are actually the true savages.”

A few hours later after he was at the top of the Twitter trending topics, ViacomCBS released a statement confirming they had decided to terminate their very long relationship with him. You may recall that ViacomCBS owns MTV, VH1, BET and more.

Their statement read:

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds.”

As of right now, Nick has not publicly responded to ViacomCBS’ statement.

