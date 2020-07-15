UK startup Revolut partners with New York-based trust company Paxos to bring bitcoin and ether trading to customers in every US state except Tennessee (Nathan DiCamillo/CoinDesk)

Nathan DiCamillo / CoinDesk:
UK startup Revolut partners with New York-based trust company Paxos to bring bitcoin and ether trading to customers in every US state except Tennessee — Revolut customers in 49 U.S. states can now buy, hold and sell bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) on the digital bank’s crypto platform.
