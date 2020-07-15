UFC 251, Alex Volkanovski fires back at Dana White over ‘bad judging’ stunt

Alex Volkanovski has hit back at Dana White after the UFC boss publicly questioned the validity of the Aussie’s featherweight title win over Max Holloway.

Volkanovski successfully defended his title for the first time on UFC’s Fight Island on Sunday in a see-sawing bout that saw the Aussie come home strong after being knocked down in the opening rounds.

After their first clash in December 2019 many within the company – commentators and fighters alike – openly questioned the Aussie’s unanimous points decision victory, claiming Holloway was the more dominant fighter despite the Wollongong star landing more scoring shots.

And it was the same story on Sunday as a split points decision to Volkanovski (48-47 x2, 47-48), again saw the Aussie subject to online bashing.

Most shocking though, were the calls led by the most powerful voice in the sport, UFC boss White, who not only questioned the validity of the Aussie’s first title defence but took a swipe at the judges for how they scored it.

White went a step further, asking all media members at his post-fight press conference if they thought Volkanovski won.

“Did anybody in here score it for Volkanovski?” White asked. “Anybody have it for Volkanovski? Nobody in the media? I don’t know, we’ll have to figure it out.

“Listen, man, you can’t leave it to these guys.

“We’ve got some bad judging. We’ve got some bad judging and – I don’t know, has Max been in here yet? I’m sure he’s devastated.

“Looks like we’ve got to tighten up our refs and judges here on Fight Island.”

Volkanovski wasn’t about to take that lying down, and has since come out in defence of his victory claiming the he “knows for a fact” some journalists had him winning the fight and was surprised they didn’t respond to White.

“Obviously he did get those knockdowns in the first two rounds and that can sway people’s opinion a bit, but at the same time you’ve got to go round-by-round. That’s our scoring system,” he said.

Alex Volkanovski hits back at Dana White. (Getty)

“I definitely, quite confidently won those last three rounds and the last stats didn’t really show it, but the official stats show I was well ahead in the last three rounds … I’m confident and I know I won that fight.”

When shown White’s reaction in the post-fight press conference, Volkanovski suggested the UFC boss wanted Holloway to win.

“Look, it was a close fight. He’s (White) the type of person who will say what he thinks,” Volkanovski said.

“Obviously, we all know that there’s going to be fighters that he favours. Max is a big drawcard and so I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think that he wanted Max to win, but at the same time it was a close fight.”