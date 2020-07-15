U.S. base on Japan’s Okinawa confirms 36 more coronavirus cases: Kyodo By

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircrafts are seen at the U.S. Marine Corps’ Futenma Air Station in Ginowan on Japan’s southernmost island of Okinawa
TOKYO () – Authorities have confirmed 36 more coronavirus infections at Camp Hansen on Japan’s Okinawa, taking to 136 the tally at U.S. military bases on the island, Kyodo News said on Wednesday.
The outbreak emerged at the weekend, provoking the anger of the prefecture’s governor, who has called into question the U.S. military’s virus prevention measures.
