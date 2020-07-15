U.K.-Huawei, Europe Economy, China: Your Wednesday Briefing

And now for the Back Story on …

When the virus strikes at home

Edgar Sandoval, a reporter on our Metro desk, wrote about the calamitous sweep of the coronavirus through New York City before volunteering to cover the outbreak in his hometown on the Texas-Mexico border. In that outbreak, his family became part of the story. Here’s what he wrote.

The day before I boarded a plane from New York, my youngest sister sent me a text message that froze me in place. “Brother, it looks like all of the Sandovales have Covid,” it read in Spanish.

Five in my family, including my mother, Arcelia; my father, Filiberto; two sisters; and a nephew, all had symptoms, she said. By the my plane landed the next day, that number had doubled.

I did not worry much for myself — I had come down with the virus earlier in New York, and had antibodies that might fend it off.

On July 1, I hurried to my parents’ home and found my mother — I usually call her “Ama” — in the living room, gasping for air.

By the my sister and I got her into the emergency room at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in McAllen, her blood oxygen level had reached a paltry 80 percent, and a nurse quickly connected her to an oxygen supply. X-ray images showed her lungs nearly covered in what resembled pale spider webs.

Less than an hour after a nurse administered a coronavirus test, he announced that she was positive. “No surprise there,” Ama said.