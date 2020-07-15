Tyra Banks Joins ‘DWTS’ as New Host and Executive Producer

Instagram

This arrives just a day after ABC confirmed that longtime OG host Tom Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews wouldn’t be returning for the new season of the show.

“Dancing with the Stars” ballroom is welcoming a new face! Just a day after ABC confirmed longtime OG host Tom Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews‘ exits, the dancing competition show has found a new host. Tyra Banks has been tapped to be the new host for the new season of the show.

According to TMZ, the model and former “America’s Got Talent” host will serve as the show’s executive producer in addition to taking on the hosting duty. It is said that Tyra, who used to host “America’s Next Top Model“, was in talks with the Alphabet network long before it cut ties with Tom and Erin.

“I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its beginning. The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances,” Tyra said in a statement on Tuesday, July 14. “It’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

This arrives after Tom announced his departure from the show after 15 years on his Twitter account. “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” he wrote to his followers without elaborating the shocking decision on Monday. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Confirming Tom’s departure from the show, ABC said in a statement, “Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success.”

The statement continued, “Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

There is still no detail about how “DWTS” will proceed amid coronavirus pandemic. However, one of the certain things about the new season is that “The Bachelor” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe will appear on the show.