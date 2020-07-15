Tyra Banks Is The New Host Of “Dancing With The Stars”

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Season 29 is shaking things up with a brand-new host!

Tyra Banks became a reality TV legend with her stint as the host of America’s Next Top Model and briefly went on to host America’s Got Talent, too. Now, she’s taking on another reality TV hosting gig for a very iconic show.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Tyra’s set to replace Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars‘ 29th season, according to ET Online. She’s also going to be the show’s co-executive producer.


Taylor Hill / Getty Images

“I’ve been a fan of Dancing With the Stars since its beginning. The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” Tyra said in a statement to ET.

This news comes a day after Tom announced on Twitter that after 15 years of hosting the show, he was told he would not return for the upcoming season.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?

This season definitely just got interesting! Will you be watching Tyra take on hosting duties?

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR