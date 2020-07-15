Twitter Thinks Will Smith Was Speaking On Jada Pinkett’s Affair w/ August Alsina In This Clip!!

Twitter detectives are still investigating the recent revelations that Jada Pinkett Smith slept with August Alsina during a split from husband Will Smith — and they think that he is speaking on the incident in this resurfaced clip from 2018.

“So me and Jada was reflecting about love and I asked her I said what does she think was one of the biggest revelations that she had about love. She said ‘you cannot make a person happy.’ I thought that was a real deep idea. You can make a person feel good, but whether or not a person is happy is out of your control.”

He continued, “I remembered the day I said to Jada that ‘I retire from trying to make you happy. I need you to go make yourself happy and just prove to me that it is even possible.’ We decided that we were going to find our individual internal private separate joy, then we were going to present ourselves to the relationship and to each other already happy.”