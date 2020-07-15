Twitter Thinks Will Smith Was Speaking On Jada Pinkett’s Affair w/ August Alsina In This Clip!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Twitter detectives are still investigating the recent revelations that Jada Pinkett Smith slept with August Alsina during a split from husband Will Smith — and they think that he is speaking on the incident in this resurfaced clip from 2018.

“So me and Jada was reflecting about love and I asked her I said what does she think was one of the biggest revelations that she had about love. She said ‘you cannot make a person happy.’ I thought that was a real deep idea. You can make a person feel good, but whether or not a person is happy is out of your control.”

