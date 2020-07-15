Twitter experiences widespread hack in coordinated cryptocurrency scam

The hack is affecting a number of high profile accounts on the platform.

What you need to know

Twitter has experienced a major security breach.

The breach has resulted in a number of accounts sending Bitcoin-related tweets.

The hack appears to be part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.

Twitter is currently experiencing a widespread security breach that is resulting in a number of high profile accounts enouraging their followers to send Bitcoin to an unknown account.

Twitter’s official Support account has acknowledged the breach, saying that they are actively investigating and working on a fix.

We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

Apple, along with a number of high profile Twitter accounts like Elon Musk, Uber, and Barack Obama have all been affected by the breach. While each tweet has been slightly different, all link to the same Bitcoin account.

In response to the hack, Twitter has currently shut down all verified accounts from being able to post on the platform.

You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

Those with a verified account have found that they are still able to retweet, but are unable to post on original tweet.

This is a developing story and we will update as we receive more information.