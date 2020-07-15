TV Ratings for Tuesday, July 14: ‘America’s Got talent’ Season 15

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent delivered 7.6 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, dipping 10 percent and a tenth from its last fresh outing to mark season lows, yet still (of course) dominating Tuesday in both measures.

Leading out of that, World of Dance (4 mil/0.7) was steady in audience but dipped a tenth in the demo to make a season low. Also: poor Styles & Emma!

Elsewhere on Tuesday:

THE CW | DC’s Stargirl (846K/0.2) slipped 12 percent in audience to mark a season low, while rock-steady in the demo for a sixth straight week. Happy Hour: Alice Wetterlund Edition was steady with 329K/0.1.

ABC | What Would You Do? (2.6 mil/0.4) dropped some eyeballs from its season opener while steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.