TSR Updatez: Kanye West Reportedly Files With The Federal Election Committee (FEC) To Run For President

Kanye West may have said he dropped out of the presidential race on Tuesday. But today, it looks like that may have changed.
According to @tmz_tv, the rapper filed with the FEC (Federal Election Committee) on Wednesday and listed his party as the “Birthday Party.”
“Kanye filed the first form required by the FEC Wednesday — Form 1, Statement of Organization — declaring that the Kanye 2020 committee will serve as the “Principal Campaign Committee” with West as its candidate. The party is listed as BDY … which Ye’s said stands for the Birthday Party.”
He still hasn’t filed the other important form needed—Statement of Candidacy.
On Saturday night, Kanye West sent Twitter into a frenzy, after he announced he was running for president. In a tweet, the rapper wrote,
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States [American Flag Emoji]! #2020VISION.”