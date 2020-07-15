TSR Updatez: Kanye West Reportedly Files With The Federal Election Commission (FEC) To Run For President

Kanye West may have said he dropped out of the presidential race on Tuesday. But today, it looks like that may have changed. According to @tmz_tv, the rapper filed with the FEC (Federal Election Commission) on Wednesday and listed his party as the “Birthday Party.”

“Kanye filed the first form required by the FEC Wednesday — Form 1, Statement of Organization — declaring that the Kanye 2020 committee will serve as the “Principal Campaign Committee” with West as its candidate. The party is listed as BDY … which Ye’s said stands for the Birthday Party.”

He still hasn’t filed the other important form needed—Statement of Candidacy.

This comes a day after it was announced that he was no longer running for the 2020 presidential race.

“@NYMag’s The Intelligencer exclusively reports that Kanye West’s quest to become the next President of the United States is over before it truly began. In an interview with Steve Kramer—who is a get-out-the-vote specialist running a firm that helps candidates get on the ballot—he confirmed that he had been hired to help Kanye get on the presidential voting ballots in both Florida and South Carolina. Kramer explained that Ye’s team was “working over weekend [in Florida], formalizing the FEC and other things that they’ve got to do when you have a lot of corporate lawyers involved.”

On Saturday night, Kanye West sent Twitter into a frenzy, after he announced he was running for president. In a tweet, the rapper wrote, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States [American Flag Emoji]! #2020VISION.”