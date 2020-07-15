Trump Supporter Stabs Cop Over Wearing Mask; Shot 16 Times! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A man that is being described as a Donald Trump Supporter, was shot and killed yesterday after allegedly stabbing a man who asked him to wear aa mask.

Michigan police confirmed yesterday with MTO News that a man was fatally shot by a Michigan sheriff’s deputy after stabbing another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask at a store.

