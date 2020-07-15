Trump replaces re-election campaign manager in shake-up By

© .



() – President Donald Trump on Wednesday shook up his re-election campaign, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with onetime senior adviser Bill Stepien.

“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager,” Trump said on Facebook (NASDAQ:).

“Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign.”