Trump plans further challenges to Manhattan prosecutor’s subpoena for financial records By

NEW YORK () – Lawyers for Donald Trump told a federal judge on Wednesday they plan further challenges to the Manhattan district attorney’s efforts to see the U.S. president’s financial records, despite a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the prosecutor’s review.
In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Trump’s lawyers said the president will file an amended complaint raising arguments that the Supreme Court said he can still make.
