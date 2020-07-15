Trump only wants North Korea summit if real progress possible, Pompeo says By

WASHINGTON () – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on Wednesday to pour cold water on the possibility of another U.S. summit with North Korea, saying the U.S. election was approaching and President Donald Trump only wanted to engage if there was likelihood of real progress.

Pompeo also told a livestreamed interview with The Hill that the North Koreans had “chosen at this point time not to engage in a way that can lead to a potential solution.”

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, said last week that another summit between him and Trump was unlikely this year, but “a surprise thing may still happen.”

