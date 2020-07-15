Trump administration studying national security risks of TikTok, other apps By

© . FILE PHOTO: Tik Tok logo is displayed on the smartphone while standing on the U.S. flag in this illustration
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE () – U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is studying the national security risks of social media applications, including TikTok and WeChat, that they say may risk allowing a foreign adversary to amass information on Americans, a White House official said on Wednesday.
Action on the issue would likely come in weeks, not months, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.