Trent Barrett Bulldogs coaching job, Phil Gould Panthers succession plan

Phil Gould has revealed how he plotted to make Trent Barrett the head coach of the Panthers as part of a “dream team” succession plan that put Ivan Cleary into the general manager of football role.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ Six Tackles with Gus podcast, Gould explained what went down when Barrett was given his first opportunity to take a head coaching role when Manly came calling in 2015.

At the time Barrett was in his first year as an assistant coach to Cleary and Gould already saw the talented former NSW half as the long-term coach of the club.

Trent Barrett (Getty)

However, he saw the value in allowing Barrett to leave to take the Sea Eagles job, thinking he would return better equipped to lead the Panthers forward down the track.

“There’s only so many jobs available and they only come up so often,” Gould said.

“[Then Manly head of football] Bob Fulton asked me about him and I said, ‘look, I think Trent will make a great coach I really do, of all the blokes I’ve ever been involved with I really rate him’.

“And he decided to take up an opportunity with the Manly Sea Eagles, and it was probably a little before his time and I think it was great experience for him and I felt, ‘well, if you’re going to go and make some mistakes, go and make them somewhere else,’ and I always had it in my view that one day he would come back to Panthers. That was always in my long-term plans.

“And I said to Ivan when Ivan came back the second time, I said ‘my long-term plan was for Ivan to come back and replace me and for Trent Barrett to come back as head coach’, that was the dream team that I could see.”

A lot has changed at the Panthers since then, although Gould’s vision took a different form when Barrett was brought back into the fold at Penrith last year.

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary looks down from his box during a win over Melbourne. (Getty)

He has since played a significant role in rebooting the club’s attack, giving Cleary’s side the potency to win a premiership this season.

However, Gould’s “dream team” looks likely to be split up again either before this year’s grand final or immediately after it with Barrett the red hot favourite to take the vacant head coaching role at the Bulldogs.

Gould said he hadn’t spoken to Barrett about whether or not he would take the job but admitted that “Trent’s always been desiring of a head coach role.”

Some critics believe Barrett should be careful what he wishes for, with Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill forced to hit back at claims that there was “poison or uncertainty” behind the scenes at the club.

Having failed at his first shot in a head coach’s role, there is a school of thought that Barrett will only be given one more opportunity before being put out to pasture if he’s unable to grab it.

Given the Bulldogs’ recent track record, that would make a decision to replace Dean Pay appear risky, even if Gould’s assessment of Barrett’s coaching ability is on the money.

Pay and Bulldogs part ways

Speaking on Six Tackles with Gus, Gould recalled his first taste of Barrett’s coaching style when he came to speak to the Panthers’ halfback academy back in 2012 or 2013.

“Trent was so impressive, out of all the blokes that came to lecture there and work with them, it was obvious to me straight away that he was a coach,” Gould said.

“And I said to him, I remember at the time, I said, ‘what are you doing with yourself?’ and I said ‘have you got any desires to coach’ and he said, ‘I’ve thought about it’ and I said, ‘well there’s a job here for you if you do’.

“And I think he came in and coached, I think it was the year after, I think it was 2014, he came in and coached our under 20s side and did a really great job, his assistant was Cameron Ciraldo, who’d come to play with us and I put Cameron with Trent Barrett to coach our under 20s and the following year we made Trent Barrett an assistant coach to Ivan Cleary with the first grade side.”

Disgraced Dogs duo free to make NRL comeback