Travis Auld reveals league is looking for October 17 finale

AFL fixtures boss Travis Auld has confirmed that the league is looking to play the 2020 Grand Final on October 17, the day of the Caulfield Cup.

Speaking on Footy Classified, Auld explained how the tentative date could yet change between now and an official announcement.

“I know that will throw everyone in a bit of a spin about what date it is and what else is on that date,” he said.

“Who knows? It’ll probably change again and change a couple of times between now and then, but it gives you a sense of what we’re trying to achieve.”

The two captains shake hands before the toss of the coin in the 2019 AFL Grand Final (Getty)

With the AFL having already released the fixtures for Rounds 8 and 9, the plan is for the remaining eight rounds to be completed inside six weeks, with each team to receive a bye.

Auld also revealed that in periods where the fixture is compressed, games are likely to be played on every night of the week in the hope of attaining a multiple rounds to end the home and away season with the traditional Thursday-Sunday fixtures.

“It changes a little bit, but there is periods where we do play games every night of the week and in some cases you’ll potentially have two games on some nights mid-week,” he said.

“It requires some four-day breaks and that’s what we’re talking to the players about, to make sure that we look after their health and safety through this period.”

The AFL will not extend interchange numbers despite the season being compressed in the middle (Getty)

With Victoria and New South Wales out of the picture in the immediate future, the league hopes to play matches in both Tasmania and the Northern Territory, with the traditional Dreamtime at the ‘G fixture potentially being played in Darwin.

“We would like to try and get some games away in Tasmania, certainly Tasmania has been great for this game and the two clubs Hawthorn and North Melbourne who play there,” he said.

“We’d like to get to NT, that would be a priority if we can find a way there.

“Clubs are certainly keep to get up there. I know Melbourne is keen to get to Alice Springs, Gold Coast is keen to get to Darwin. We’d love to have the Dreamtime game there.”

The AFL is keen to host the traditional Dreamtime fixture between Richmond and Essendon in Darwin (Getty)

While the league is aiming to compress games during the middle of the season, Auld said that the prospect of additional interchanges remains off the table for now, although it has been raised.

“We think the game could benefit from some compression,” he said.

“The feedback we’re getting from clubs is that they’d rather be playing than sitting around in the hubs.

“We’ll look to stick to the same format in terms of interchange.

“What we will allow is teams that haven’t taken their full squads away to bring their full squad up now so they can be prepared. They can use the flexibility within the squad.”