Tour Alicia Keys’ Breathtaking $20 Million Mansion From Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

The property was first featured on the season 12 premiere of Million Dollar Listing L.A.

“The Razor House is, I think, one of the most spectacular pieces of architecture,” Flagg said during the episode. “The fact that it is in La Jolla on that magical cliff, it makes me want to cry.”

He also noted that the home’s curved walls and extensive amount of glass are “pretty hard to duplicate.”

As for Altman, he compared the house to that of a superhero’s—just not Iron Man.

“This house is insane,” Altman expressed. “If you’re Batman, you can fight your villains on the cliff and by the time you hang glide to the bedroom, you can be Bruce Wayne ready to entertain. Any superhero you want to be, you can be in this house.”

Check out the breathtaking Razor House by scrolling through the below gallery!

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.