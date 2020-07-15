Toronto housing market belies economic downturn, but potential trouble looms

Article content continued

David Rosenberg, president, chief economist and strategistof Rosenberg Research & Associates Inc., believes recent housing prices are exaggerated. He lists tight housing supply and ultra low-interest rates as the reasons behind the increase in demand.

Rosenberg notes the bedrock of Toronto’s regional employment base is finance, tourism and the public sector. COVID-19 has caused a significant decline in travel and tourism jobs, while the financial and public sectors are holding out for now.

But governments are expected to soon shift their focus from stimulus spending to battling deficits. There will be some tightening of financial belts. Banks might also tighten the availability of credit. Furthermore, COVID-19 has disrupted immigration flows. Canadian demographics, housing and labour markets have relied on immigration for stability and growth. A considerable decline in immigrant flows will contribute to a reduction in aggregate housing demand in the future.

The combined effect of all these forces could increase job losses and decrease job security. Even the low interest rates, which are underpinning the housing markets today, cannot compensate for a lack of job security, Rosenberg warns.

For those with job security and decent incomes, the world is their oyster, Rosenberg said. But without job security, think twice before staking a claim in this economy.

Murtaza Haider is a professor of Real Estate Management at Ryerson University. Stephen Moranis is a real estate industry veteran. They can be reached at www.hmbulletin.com.